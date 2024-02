Рууни вярва, че ще работи като треньор в елита на Англия

Wayne Rooney says his aim is to coach @ManUtd ;



🗣️🎙️ “That’s the aim [to manage Man United in the future]. all these big jobs. It’s a process, I have to get myself back into management so in the next 10 years I’m in a position to go into one of the big jobs.”



👍 He told… pic.twitter.com/WIcf7AqsDk