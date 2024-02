Щефан Крафт спечели второто състезание от Световната купа по ски скокове в Лейк Плесид

🏆 Stefan Kraft 🇦🇹 wins the thrilling competition in Lake Placid ahead of Philipp Raimund 🇩🇪 and Lovro Kos 🇸🇮 who share the second place! 🥈🥈#fisskijumping #skijumping #skijumpingfamily pic.twitter.com/cMYjm39h0m