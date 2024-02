Олимпийски шампион прекратява кариерата си

Peter Prevc will end his career 🥺 He will make his last jump at the World Cup Final in Planica 🇸🇮



🔥 The first man to fly 250 m

🥇🥉 Ski Flying World Championships

🏆🥈🥈 World Cup Overall

🏆🏆🏆 Ski Flying World Cup

🦅🥉 4-Hills

🥈🥉 Olympic Games

🥈🥉 World Championships pic.twitter.com/I8KodUtGow