Рекордни 51 точки на Тайрийз Макси изведоха Фили до победа над Юта

Since 1977-78, when turnovers were first tracked, Tyrese Maxey becomes the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history to record 50+ points and 0 turnovers in a game:



Jayson Tatum - 4/30/2021 vs SA (23yr, 58d)

Tyrese Maxey - 2/01/2024 @ UTA (23yr, 89d) pic.twitter.com/kt22e0ux5c