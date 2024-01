Вихрушката на рекордите

This is the 1st time in NBA history that there’s been 2 70+ performances within a week (previous: 13 days apart, Wilt Chamberlain had both, Nov. 3 and 16, 1962)



Joel Embiid vs. SAS: 70 points - 1/22/2024

Luka Doncic vs. ATL: 73 points - 1/26/2024 pic.twitter.com/KjsQhQR6FA