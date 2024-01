Атаката на Ожие продължи и следобед, авансът на Еванс падна под 5 секунди

Stage win 🥇



SS8 La Bréole - Selonnet 2 (18.31 km)

1⃣ OGIER 10'26.3

2. Neuville +2.9s

3. Evans +4.1s

4. Tänak +11.8s

5. Fourmaux +15.2s



🎙️ "It was tricky, much more slippery than this morning, with a lot of mud. Third pass on Sunday will be interesting! It was a difficult start… pic.twitter.com/BLDhB69xTP