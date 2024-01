Ожие диша във врата на Еванс след сутрешните отсечки

A stunning stage win from Seb in SS5 where he goes fastest by 11.2 seconds! 🥇



That lifts him up to 2nd overall, while Elfyn continues to lead after the Friday morning loop.#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #RallyeMonteCarlo 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/GMg8MOf9q9