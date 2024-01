Отлично начало и аванс от 15 секунди за Еванс на старта на рали "Монте Карло"

SS2 Bayons - Bréziers (25.19 km)

1. Evans 14'00.0

2. Neuville +6.8s

3⃣ OGIER +11.8s

4. Tänak +17.6s

5. Katsuta +22.0s



🎙️ "It seems that it's difficult for us. We expected that a bit with these conditions, it's better to be at the front. But we had a decent run. The road is…