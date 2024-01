Жоелинтон ще бъде опериран утре, ще отсъства до края на април

🚨🆕 News #Joelinton: The 27 y/o will undergo a groin surgery tomorrow in Barcelona and he‘s likely to be out until the end of April | #NUFC



⚠️ Clear tendency at this stage: Joelinton WON‘T extend his contract beyond 2025 ✔️ @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Fl0ksUjUc6