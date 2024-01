Льоб спечели деветия етап и се доближи до Сайнц в челото на "Дакар"

🏁 Stage 9️⃣ - Cars 🚗



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Sébastien Loeb

🥈 Carlos Sainz

🥉 Mathieu Serradori



Winning his 27th Dakar stage, Loeb cuts the deficit by more than 4' from Sainz in the general classification ⏱



