Aртуро Видал нападна Интер и Индзаги заради Алексис Санчес

🚨🎙️ Former #Inter player, Arturo Vidal, with a message to his compatriot Alexis Sánchez:



“Alexis, if you are listening to me please leave #Inter. He should never have returned to #Inter, I even told him that. He should have gone to a club where he could have fun playing, to be… pic.twitter.com/ghM3nxUhNg