Страсбург привлича сръбски талант

#BREAKING: RC Strasbourg has secured its initial January signing:



Milos Lukovic (aka Young Goalmachine)is an 18yrs Serbian striker from IMT Belgrade. RCSA will invest €5.5m to bring him on board.



He is recognized as one of Europe's prospects.