Още двама титуляри на Интер ще подпишат нови договори

🚨 After Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco will be the next to renew his contract with #Inter. Starting in the 2024-2025 season he will earn €4M + bonuses, and it will increase slightly year by year. Dimarco will tie himself to #Inter until 2028. 🇮🇹



