Луис Суарес вкара победен гол за Гремио на раздяла с феновете на клуба

🇺🇾 Luis Suárez on his future: “I can feel pain, my body is speaking for me. I want to enjoy and then decide for myself after a long career”.



“I need to rest, enjoy my family… then the destiny will know where I’ll be in the future”.



ℹ️ Lucho is now officially a free agent. pic.twitter.com/6yjyqnX4fI