Безапелационен Люк Хъмфрис завоюва титлата на Големия шлем по дартс

LUKE HUMPHRIES HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🏆🏆



It's a second major TV title for Luke Humphries in just 42 days as he devastates Rob Cross with one of the very best final displays to win the Grand Slam!



16-8 scoreline, 104.69 average and 59.6% on the doubles.



Simply breathtaking 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LdSKrpzYwX