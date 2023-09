Ван Гервен унищожи Аспинал за петата си титла от Световните серии по дартс

VAN GERWEN DOES IT AGAIN 🏆



He just loves this tournament... It's a fifth World Series of Darts Final title for Michael van Gerwen as he beats Nathan Aspinall 11-4!



Nine-Darter and three scintillating performances!



