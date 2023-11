Англия ще играе догодина с Бразилия в приятелски мач

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇧🇷

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇧🇪



Our #ThreeLions will host Brazil and Belgium at @wembleystadium in March! 🤩