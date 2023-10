Почина легендата сър Боби Чарлтън

Sir Bobby Charlton, the last remaining survivor of the Munich Air Disaster has passed away at 86. He was a Legend for both England and Manchester United:



Division 1 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Charity Shield 🏆🏆

FA Cup 🏆

European Cup 🏆

World Cup 🏆

Ballon d’Or 🏆



👕 758 Appearances

⚽ 249… pic.twitter.com/z9Z5bGZQxJ