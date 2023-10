Гуардиола: Трябва има една “Златна топка” за Меси и една за Холанд

🗣️ “The Ballon d'Or has to be two sections. One for Messi, and after look for the others. So, Haaland should win - Yes. We won the treble and he scored 50 million goals. The worst season of Messi is the best for the rest.”



Pep Guardiola on who should win the Ballon d'Or. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/uwAWpJreCM