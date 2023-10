Може да поискате автограф на Никола Цолов през АРТ Гран При

For autographed driver card, send via post :



👉🏼2 French international stamps or 2 international reply coupons



👉🏼Please specify the card of the driver(s) you wish to receive



👉🏼A self-addressed envelope



📍17 rue Clément Ader, 91280 Saint-Pierre-du-Perray, France



😊 https://t.co/7010qudJkr