Toтнъм уреди талантлив хърватин

EXCL: Tottenham have completed the agreement to sign Luka Vusković from Hajduk Split, here we go confirmed — done deal 🚨⚪️🇭🇷 #THFC



It’s all sealed on clubs and player side.



16 year old top talented centre back will join Spurs in 2025.



Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/mMmQiELuyg