В Айнтрахт отказали 80 милиона евро за голямата си звезда преди реванша с Левски

🆕 @Eintracht won’t accept the new offer of €80m - #PSG informed!



➡️ But negotiations ongoing. Kolo Muani is pushing for the move

➡️ Both clubs want to find a solution

➡️ Next 48 hours will be crucial.



PSG won’t pay €100m. A new offer is in preparation. Key factor for… pic.twitter.com/wApGz5IEGb