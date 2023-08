Алексис Санчес е договорил завръщането си в Интер

The door is ‘wide open’ for Alexis Sánchez to return to #Inter, as long as Joaquin Correa leaves the club. Sánchez has rejected offers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France and MLS as he waits for #Inter. The Nerazzurri have a 1-year contract worth €2.5M/yr ready for the forward. 🇨🇱… pic.twitter.com/MzrRtoEGb8