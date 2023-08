Тежък удар за Аталанта точно преди началото на сезона

🚑 Ex-Atalanta ⚡ forward El Bilal Toure's tough luck continues! 💔 Just weeks after his €32m move, the young star is sidelined with a serious thigh injury 😔💥 Ruptured muscle rules him out for 3 months ⏳ Wishing you a speedy recovery, Bilal! #FootballInjuries #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/EAPx0uDTKV