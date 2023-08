Кепа отказва на Байерн, за да премине в Реал

❗️Excl. News #Kepa: He is close to reject FC Bayern as there was the feeling for the club that he wanted to join them. But there were no agreements as reported.



➡️ Kepa, NOW on verge to join @realmadrid to replace Courtois. Bayern informed. @SkySportDE 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/zWSF8Q8RgH