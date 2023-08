Кейн шокира Байерн, клони към оставане в Тотнъм

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane is now hesitating to join Bayern Munich. German club now aware of this. The decision is totally 50/50, reports @Plettigoal.



Sky Sports in England also reporting it is increasingly likely he'll stay at Tottenham. More follows. pic.twitter.com/mjbLo2sNrz