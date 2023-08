Ал-Хилал повиши сериозно офертата си за Верати, ПСЖ отново ще я откаже

Understand Al Hilal have improved their proposal for Marco Verratti in the recent days; from €30m up to €45m fixed fee 🔵🇸🇦



🔴🔵 PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has still no intention to accept at current conditions. If bid won't be way higher, Verratti could stay at PSG. pic.twitter.com/BwRzWnu7TY