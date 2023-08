Ето ги възможните съперници на Лудогорец в плейофа на Лига Европа

Pots are set for the Europa League Play-off round draw:



- Pot 1 teams will be drawn against Pot 4 teams



- Remaining Pot 1 teams will be drawn against Pot 3 teams



- Remaining Pot 3 teams will be drawn against Pot 2 teams



- Remaining Pot 2 teams will be drawn against each other pic.twitter.com/AjPeAm8Vdh