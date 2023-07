Емблематичен бранител на Атлетико Мадрид и Уругвай прекрати кариерата си

Diego Godín retires from professional football today 🇺🇾



🏆 1x Copa America

🏆 1x La Liga

🏆 2x Europa League

🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup

🏆 1x Spanish Copa del Rey

🏆 1x Spanish Super Cup

🏆 1x Supercopa do Brasil

🌏 Took part to 4 World Cups

🌎 Took part to 7 Copa América pic.twitter.com/NHMNyuRpiG