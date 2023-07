Ново попълнение на Милан: Чави ми се обади, но вече бях направил своя избор

📰 Today’s @Gazzetta_it...



👍 “Reijnders takes care of it: 'For #ACMilan I said no to Barca. Tonali? I don't feel pressure'."



❤️ “The Dutch midfielder: 'Xavi called, but I only wanted the Rossoneri, I dream of the Scudetto and the UCL like Van Basten. My role? Left mezzala'." pic.twitter.com/uUXzEOVQh3