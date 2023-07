Деле Али в емоционална изповед: Бях в клиника заради зависимостта си от приспивателни, като малък ме насилваха и продавах наркотици

Dele Alli opening up to @GNev2 on the Overlap about his childhood trauma:



▪️ Sexually abused at 6-years old by his mother's friend

▪️ Starting smoking at 7-years old

▪️ Sent to Africa to learn discipline at 7-years old

▪️ Forced to deal drugs at 8-years old

▪️ Hung off a bridge… pic.twitter.com/qmq7XgCred