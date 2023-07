Барселона обяви официално новата си бразилска перла

Official: Vitor Roque joins Barça 🔵🔴



◉ Contract until season 2030/31.

◉ Release clause included: €500m.

◉ €30m fixed fee to Paranaense.

◉ €26m add ons performances, goals and titles related.

◉ €5m add ons if he makes Ballon d’Or top 3.



