Маркета Вондроушова ще играе на полуфиналите на "Уимбълдън" за първи път в кариерата си

Vondrousova d. Jessica Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-4 at Wimbledon



Marketa has had quite a career.



She was a teenage Roland Garros Finalist.



An Olympic silver medalist.



She’s had two surgeries by the age of 24 & has already achieved this much.



✅2nd GS SF



A lot left to give. 🇨🇿❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkOe4Atuvg