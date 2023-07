Джунтоли: Като дете пътувах 8 часа, за да гледам Ювентус

Giuntoli’s FIRST Juventus interview ⚪️⚫️



He talks:



• growing up as a Juve fan

• his dad passing away

• his plans to rebuild Juve’s squad



“This feeling is incredible, almost indescribable because for a boy like me, who would take a bus almost 8 hours to come watch Juventus,… pic.twitter.com/grehVPhu3W