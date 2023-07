Томова отстъпи на Болтър във втория кръг на “Уимбълдън”

🎾 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇 𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝟑! 🎾



Katie Boulter wins the final set against Viktoriya Tomova to take the match 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.



She goes into the third round of Wimbledon for only the second time, matching her best finish in the tournament from 2022.