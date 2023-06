Индзаги: Виждах Тонали с капитанската лента на Милан през следващите 10 години

🗣 #Inzaghi to #TuttiConvocati: "#Tonali was one to captain #Milan for the next 10 years. I still believe that flag football can exist. In 2007 after the 5 goals in the 3 finals I had many offers from the #MLS. But I preferred the love of the people to money." pic.twitter.com/emf4UJUjC5