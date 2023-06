Шефове на Милан се срещнаха с агента на Тонали… и на трансферна цел на Интер

🚨 #ACMilan are ready to invest in Arda Guler 🇹🇷 - The technical project has been presented to the player 📊 | Now, the green light is awaited before paying the 17.5 million euros release clause 💰 - More information below 📰 #ForzaMilan 🔴⚫️https://t.co/hcGo5wRtYU