Австрия си тръгна с точка от Белгия

🏟️| FT: 🇧🇪 Belgium 1-1 Austria 🇦🇹 #BELAUT



👉 The second #EURO2024 qualifying game ended in a draw for the Red Devils.



👉 The starting XI lacks stability in the midfield with no strong link up plays.



👉 Aster Vranckx, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Mike Trésor all made their debuts. pic.twitter.com/HDhDajDe9o