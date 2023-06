Фотофиниш реши победителя на 5000 м на Диамантената лига в Осло

Photo finish!



Yomif Kejelcha and Jacob Kiplimo take it to the wire in the 5000m. Kejelcha edges it with a meeting record and world lead of 12:41.73.#OsloDL 🇳🇴#DiamondLeague

📸 Thomas Windestam / @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/iyN3MYaAVd