Новицки с диамантен рекорд и постижение №1 в света за сезона в Осло

A first ever #DiamondLeague win for Sarah Mitton!



The 🇨🇦 wins the shot put with 19.54m to go third in the standings. Fifth place for Auriol Dongmo is enough to make her the first athlete to qualify for the 2023 #DLFinal!#OsloDL 🇳🇴

📸@matthewquine / Thomas Windestam pic.twitter.com/5N5bJ7WPTM