Собственикът на Нюкасъл придоби собствеността на 4 клуба в родината си

📝 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘: PIF, the company that own Newcastle, now own Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia's four biggest football clubs. 🇸🇦



(Source: @PIF_en) pic.twitter.com/Z38iSxs9Y5