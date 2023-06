Делегация от Саудитска Арабия пристигна в Париж, за подпис с Меси

Lionel Messi will decide his future soon ✨🇦🇷 #Messi



◉ Inter Miami, into the race as they have presented their bid;



◉ Al Hilal huge proposal remains valid on the table;



◉ Barça, waiting for La Liga; no official bid yet.



◉ More European clubs approaching in the last hours. pic.twitter.com/vYflemocVv