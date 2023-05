Ал-Хилал с ново бомбастично предложение към Меси, аржентинецът с оферти и Англия и Америка

Lionel Messi wants to make a decision on his future in the next days. 💭🇦🇷 #Messi



It does NOT guarantee that Messi will announce his new club in few days — but wants to pick future club ASAP.



No official bid from Barça yet due to FFP.



Al Hilal bid remains the same since April. pic.twitter.com/XqokWfpZ5Z