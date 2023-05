Tони Кроос отдаде почит на отказалия се Йонас Хектор

🐐 Farewell, Jonas Hector.

✍️ Joined FC Koln in 2010

👨‍✈️ Captained FC Koln for the first time in February 2016

📊 Over 300 League apps

🏆 2x 2. Bundesliga

🇩🇪 43 caps

👋 Enjoy retirement, Jonas. pic.twitter.com/GkSAXs4xzv