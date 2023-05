Бергер: Ред Бул повтарят сезона на Макларън през 1988

Gerhard Berger was the only driver to finish on the same lap as the McLaren-Hondas. The Austrian bringing his Ferrari F1/87/88C home in 3rd position, 57 seconds down on the race winner Alain Prost.



Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, 29 May 1988.



© Girardo & Co pic.twitter.com/zv4dT2mL8k