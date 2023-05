Тами Ейбрахам е на прага на безпрецедентно постижение

If Tammy Abraham wins the Europa League, he will become the only player to have won ALL European competitions in existence.



▫️ Champions League 2020/21 (Chelsea)

▫️ European Super Cup 2020/21 (Chelsea)

▫️ Conference League 2021/22 (Roma)

▫️ Europa League 2022/23 (Roma) ⏳ pic.twitter.com/YXPniBoP27