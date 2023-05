Петко Христов изигра почти цял мач за Венеция, негов съотборник блесна с 4 гола

🇮🇹 | Just the 4 goals for the deadly Joel Pohjanpalo as Venezia smash Modena 5-0 in Venice!



☑️ 34 matches

🔁 22 goal contributions

⚽️ 16 goals

🅰️ 6 assists



📊 Venezia now up to 10th and only 1 point off the play-offs after a disastrous start to their Serie B campaign. pic.twitter.com/J2mnZgZvud