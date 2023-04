Лече изпусна шанс за три точки

🇬🇲 Assan Ceesay is back to scoring with his 5th goal of the season for U.S. Lecce as they draw 1-1 against U.C. Sampdoria on Sunday.



Assan had the most fouls won (3) and the most duels (7) on his 26th league appearance of the season. pic.twitter.com/SIrxH3y9v2