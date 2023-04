Обявиха наказанията след Юве - Интер, най-голямото е за Куадрадо

🚨 Serie A have imposed the following sanctions on Juventus and Inter Milan:



➡️ Lukaku: 1 match suspension

➡️ Handanovic: 1 match suspension + €10,000 fine

➡️ Cuadrado: 3 game suspension + €10,000 fine

➡️ Closure of the "South Grandstand" for 1 match pic.twitter.com/GPUCoXySiD