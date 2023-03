Алонсо: Хамилтън има слабости и къса памет

🗣️ | Alonso disagrees with Hamilton's comments about the RB19 being the fastest car he's ever seen:



“I don’t agree at all,”



“Last week I finished 20 seconds behind Checo and Max. He and Rosberg were a minute ahead in 2014 and 2015... He has a short memory, he’s getting old!” pic.twitter.com/jFDYBkn8BN